Huading Awards Group Announces Red Carpet Guests for the 36th Huading Awards Ceremony

The 36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood
Los Angeles (PRWEB) March 31, 2023
The Huading Awards Group is excited to announce the guests walking the red carpet at the 36th Huading Awards on March 31, 2023. The red carpet begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony from 5 – 8 p.m.
Many esteemed guests and nominees will grace the red carpet such as Nicholas Meyer, director of Star Trek II, Robert Minkoff, director of "The Lion King", and Claudio Miranda, cinematographer of "Top Gun: Maverick", among many others.
The following includes the list of honorable guests:
Huading Awards
Judging Panel
36th Huading Awards Nominees
Red Carpet Guests and Award Presenters
About Huading Awards
The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group. The awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture, and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, film, TV shows, music, and fashion. For more information visit https://huadingawards.com/, https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa/, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXIOqxb-IaA.
