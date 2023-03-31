Submit Release
Alfa Laval's annual and sustainability Report for 2022 published

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval's annual and sustainability report for 2022 has today been published and can be downloaded from the Group's website.  It is also attached to this press release.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on the 31st of March 2023.

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin

Responsible Investor Relations
Alfa Laval
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

