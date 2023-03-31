Huading Awards Group Announces Red Carpet Guests for the 36th Huading Awards Ceremony

The 36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Huading Awards Group is excited to announce the guests walking the red carpet at the 36th Huading Awards on March 31, 2023. The red carpet begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony from 5 – 8 p.m.

Many esteemed guests and nominees will grace the red carpet such as Nicholas Meyer, director of Star Trek II, Robert Minkoff, director of "The Lion King", and Claudio Miranda, cinematographer of "Top Gun: Maverick", among many others.

The following includes the list of honorable guests:

Huading Awards

Heige Wang (Huading Awards Chairman)

Judging Panel

Bill Mechanic (Jury Chairman)

Robert Minkoff

Arthur M. Sarkissian

Nicolas Meyer

David Russell

Herb Jordan

Kim Estes

Shelley Curtis-Litvack

Roberta Bassin

36th Huading Awards Nominees

Tom Berkeley

Ross White

Simon Franglen

Axel Kuschevatzky

Sophie Kauer

Matt Villa

Jonathan Redmond

Florian Zeller

Claudio Miranda

Davika Horne

Gregori J. Martin

Kristos Andrews

Michael Morris

Bradley Bell

Edward J. Scott

Cynthia J. Popp

Casey Kasprzyk

Karrueche Tran

Red Carpet Guests and Award Presenters

Reynaldo Pacheco

Victoria Baldesarra

Kiara Liz Ortega

Matthew Postlethwaite

Colton Tran

Josh Henderson

Finola Hughes

Katherine Kelly Lang

Colleen Bell (CA Film Commission Executive Director)

Lana Negrete (Mayor Pro Tempore of Santa Monica )

) John Laing

Kristanna Loken

Jacqueline Bisset

About Huading Awards

The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group. The awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture, and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, film, TV shows, music, and fashion. For more information visit https://huadingawards.com/, https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa/, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXIOqxb-IaA.

