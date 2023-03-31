Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market worth $4.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Raw Material (Diisocyanates, Polyols, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Industrial, Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2022.

The TPU market is mainly driven by the demand for TPU in various end-use industries, including automotive, medical, industrial machinery, footwear, and electronics, coupled with the replacement of conventional materials with TPU. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan.

"Diisocyanato's raw material is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period."

Diisocyanates raw material is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global TPU market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Diisocyanates are an essential material used in the manufacturing of TPU as it reacts with polyols to form polyurethane chains that offer the material its desirable properties, including elasticity, durability, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion.

"Polycaprolactone is projected to be the fastest growing type in the TPU market, in terms of value."

Polycaprolactone provides superior mechanical and physical properties, including high tensile strength, excellent elasticity, and resistance to oil and chemicals. Polycaprolactone-based TPU has a lower melting point and can be easily processed, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, such as medical devices, automotive parts, and coatings.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for TPU during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

The markets of the Asia Pacific and South America are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the TPU market. Growth in the European market is hindered due to the environmental regulations imposed on the usage of harmful substances, as TPU contains isocyanates.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the TPU market include BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Wanhua Industrial Group (China), COIM Group (Italy), American Polyfilm Inc (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), and PolyOne Corporation (US).

