Systemic Sclerosis Market is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30%Over the forecast period-By PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Systemic Sclerosis Market accounted for US$ 2.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. Systemic sclerosis, also known as systemic fibrosis, is an autoimmune rheumatic illness marked by excessive collagen formation and buildup in the skin and internal organs, as well as injury to tiny arteries. Based on the level of skin involvement, there are two broad subtypes of systemic sclerosis: limited and diffuse. With or without facial involvement, the limited form affects areas below, but not above, the elbows and knees. The skin above the elbows and knees is also affected by the diffuse type, which can spread to the torso.
Key Highlights:
•Kadmon Holdings, Inc. acquired Orphan Medication Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2020 for its innovative drug candidate, belumosudil (KD025), which is designed to treat systemic sclerosis.
Analyst View:
Researchers and sponsors are concentrating their efforts on rapidly generating new prospective candidates. The kind and method of action of these pipeline products varies. For example, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. acquired Orphan Medication Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2020 for its innovative drug candidate, belumosudil (KD025), which is designed to treat systemic sclerosis. Belumosudil (KD025) is a Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 inhibitor with a dual mode of action that targets both immunological and fibrotic components. It is currently being tested in a phase 2 clinical trial.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Purview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Systemic Sclerosis Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Drug Type
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Systemic Sclerosis Market, By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Immunosuppressors
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>PDE-5 Inhibitors
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Endothelin Receptor Antagonist
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Prostacyclin Analogues
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Systemic Sclerosis Market accounted for US$ 2.2billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. The Global Systemic Sclerosis Market is segmented based on drug type, and region.
• Based on Drug Type, Global Systemic Sclerosis Market is segmented into Immunosuppressors, PDE-5 Inhibitors, Endothelin Receptor Antagonist,
Prostacyclin Analogues.
• By Region, the Global Systemic Sclerosis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Systemic Sclerosis Market:
• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
• Johnson & Johnson Services
• United Therapeutics
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Pfizer
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Bayer AG
• Mylan N.V.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Systemic Sclerosis Market:
1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the systemic sclerosis market, such as increasing awareness, better diagnosis, and new treatment options?
The key factors driving the growth of the systemic sclerosis market include increasing awareness of the disease among patients and healthcare providers, better diagnosis and screening methods, and the development of new treatment options such as immunosuppressive agents, vasodilators, and biologics. Additionally, the rising prevalence of systemic sclerosis, particularly in older adults and women, is contributing to the growth of the market. Clinical research is also improving our understanding of the disease pathophysiology, which could lead to more targeted therapies in the future.
2. What are the major challenges facing the systemic sclerosis market, such as high costs of treatment and limited understanding of the disease?
The major challenges facing the systemic sclerosis market include the high costs of treatment and the limited understanding of the disease. Systemic sclerosis is a complex disease with multiple organ involvement, which makes it difficult to diagnose and treat effectively. There is a lack of consensus among healthcare providers regarding the best treatment approach, which can lead to variability in patient outcomes. Additionally, the high costs of many systemic sclerosis treatments, particularly biologics and immunosuppressive agents, can limit patient access to care. Finally, there is a need for more research to better understand the disease pathophysiology and develop more effective and targeted therapies.
3. What are the opportunities for companies in the systemic sclerosis market, such as expanding into new geographic regions or developing combination therapies?
Opportunities for companies in the systemic sclerosis market include expanding into new geographic regions where the disease is underdiagnosed or undertreated, developing combination therapies that target different aspects of the disease pathophysiology, and investing in research and development to improve understanding of the disease and develop new treatment options. Additionally, partnerships with patient advocacy groups and healthcare providers can help raise awareness of the disease and improve patient access to treatment. As more research is conducted and new therapies are developed, there is significant potential for growth in this market.
