Sensient® Colors Introduces Natural Green Color for AAFCO Natural Pet Food Products

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensient® Colors, a division of Sensient Technologies SXT, today announced a major advancement in natural color for pet foods. For many years, pet food manufacturers have been frustrated by the lack of cost-effective natural green colors for AAFCO-Natural pet food products.

Shades of green that cue wellness and naturalness are highly desirable in pet kibble and treat formulations. Green hues from natural color sources have historically posed particular challenges though. Due to the scarcity of pet-friendly, green botanical sources in nature, the current market offerings of natural green are either cost-prohibitive or controversial with regulatory guidelines.

Sensient's continued focus on natural color innovation for pet food manufacturers has finally led to a vibrant solution. Sensient's new Vertafine delivers bright green shades at good cost-in-use targets that will enable brands to deliver on growing consumer demand for natural colors from botanical sources in pet food.

The Vertafine solution is ideal for high to harsh heat pet food applications like extrusion, baked, and injection-mold products.

"Closing the gap between synthetic FD&C colors and those from natural sources is a key strategic priority at Sensient. We are committed to providing pet food manufacturers with solutions that allow them to complete their conversions to natural colors without having to compromise," stated Michael Geraghty, President of Sensient Colors LLC.

About Sensient Colors LLC

Sensient Colors brings life to products, adding color and visual enjoyment to food and beverage applications worldwide. Offering unparalleled color innovation and proprietary technologies, Sensient Food Colors applies industry defining color expertise, enhancing brand value through premium sensory appeal and performance. Sensient Colors, LLC is located in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employs advanced technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. The Company's customers include major international manufacturers representing most of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Media Contact

David Rigg, Sensient Food Colors, 1 314-889-7600, david.rigg@sensient.com

SOURCE Sensient Food Colors