PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI based hardware and software for playgrounds will help manage and monitor the indoor playground experience.
Rainbow R Technology, a start-up company that specializes in software for indoor playgrounds has announced a new AI-based indoor playground Rainbow R Adventures will come out in the fall of 2023. Artificial intelligence does communications and security and will help monitor customer traffic, identify peak hours, and understand customer behavior. By analyzing this data, AI can provide recommendations to improve customer experience and help increase revenue.
The AI-based indoor playground business was created by Anahy Ramirez, a single-mom tech entrepreneur, to help improve company processes and make them more productive.
Talking to the media, the founder of the fully-owned women's software, hardware and playground company said, “Our mission is to revolutionize the indoor playground experience by helping entrepreneurs run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The AI can recognize specific situations, such as crying, cussing, fighting, and coughing, and alert staff to take appropriate action immediately, ensuring the safety of children and preventing potential incidents from escalating. Our AI system also monitors the traffic inside the playground and guides employees to areas where help is needed faster, helping the staff respond quickly to any issues and keep the playground running smoothly.”
To enhance your business further, the software comes with fully customizable audio reminders that play while the children are playing. People can personalize these reminders to remind the children of safety rules or promote special offers, events, or promotions. Their software records 24/7, providing people with valuable insights into how the playground is being used, the behavior of the children, and other critical data points. The hardware is discreetly placed inside the play structure, so it does not interfere with the children's playtime.
The learned robot that Ramirez conceptualized to monitor children's temperature, remind them to stay hydrated, and dispense hand sanitizer could also potentially be incorporated into the playground when it is released. The technology has several applications and has already attracted a lot of interest from businesses and investors across the globe.
The hardware and software is available for companies interested in learning more about the playground and AI. They can email Anahy using her email mentioned below or visit the website for more information.
Contact
Anahy Ramirez
Rainbow R Adventures
support@rainbowrascals.info