C - Reactive protein Test Market worth US$ 2.2 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 1.8 % - By PMI

The report "C Reactive Protein Test Market, By Type of Assays, By Application, By End-User - Forecast to 2029"
COVINA , CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C - Reactive protein Test Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for point-of-care testing, and the development of high-sensitivity CRP tests.
The C-reactive protein (CRP) test is a blood test that measures the level of CRP, a protein produced by the liver in response to inflammation in the body. The test is used to diagnose and monitor a wide range of conditions, including infections, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular disease.
The healthcare industry is the largest user of C - reactive protein (CRP) tests, with the majority of tests being performed in hospitals and clinics. However, there is a growing trend towards the use of CRP tests in home healthcare settings, driven by the increasing availability of point-of-care testing devices.
Key Questions of C - reactive protein Test Market:
Q: What are some of the factors driving the growth of the CRP test market?
A: The key drivers of the C - reactive protein test market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for point-of-care testing, and the development of high-sensitivity CRP tests.
Q: Who are the major players in the C - reactive protein test market?
A: Some of the major companies operating in the C - reactive protein test market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, and bioMérieux SA.
Q: What is the projected growth of the C - reactive protein test market?
A: According to a report by Prophecy Market Insights, the CRP test market is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Billion 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8 % during the forecast period.
Q: What are some of the applications of the C - reactive protein test?
A: The C - reactive protein test is used in the diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of conditions, including infections, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular disease.
Q: What are high-sensitivity CRP tests?
A: High-sensitivity C - reactive protein tests are a type of C - reactive protein test that can detect very low levels of CRP in the blood. These tests are used to identify individuals who may be at risk for cardiovascular disease and to monitor their response to treatment.
Q: What is point-of-care testing?
A: Point-of-care testing refers to medical diagnostic testing that is performed at or near the site of patient care, such as in a doctor's office, clinic, or home. Point-of-care testing devices are typically portable and easy to use, and can provide rapid results. The growing demand for point-of-care testing is driving the growth of the C - reactive protein test market.
• On July 2014, Abaxis, Inc., a medical products company which manufactures point-of-care blood analysis systems for both the medical and veterinary markets has announced that the Center for Veterinary Biologicals of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved its VetScan Canine Ehrlichia Antibody Test Kit. The kit is useful for rapid detection of canine Ehrlichia.
Key Market Insights from the report:
C reactive protein test market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 1.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type of assay, application, end-user, and region.
• By type of assay, the global C reactive protein test market is segmented into ELISA, immunoturbidimetric, chemiluminesence immunoassay (CLIA), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) assay.
• By application, the global C reactive protein test market is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, infections, diseases of immune system, rhematoid arthritis, cancers, inflammatory bowel disease, and osteomyelitis.
• By end-user, the global C reactive protein test market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, CRO, and academic & research institutes. Hospital end-user segment is accounted to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising risk of cardiovascular diseases.
• By region, North America C reactive protein test market is accounted to be the most dominating market over the forecast period, owing to rising acceptance of newly approved high-sensitivity CRP assays. Europe is accounted to be the second dominating market for C reactive protein test due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, Asia Pacific is an emerging market; owing to lifestyle related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases are on the rise.
Analyst View:
• C-reactive protein (CRP) test market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for point-of-care testing, and the development of high-sensitivity CRP tests.
• One of the major factors driving the growth of the CRP test market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. These diseases are associated with chronic inflammation, which can be detected by the CRP test. As the global population continues to age and the prevalence of these chronic diseases increases, the demand for CRP testing is expected to rise.
Segmentation of C - reactive protein Test Market:
1. C-Reactive Protein Test Market, By Type of Assays
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Segment Trends
o ELISA
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Immunoturbidimetric
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Chemiluminesence Immunoassay(CLIA)
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) assay)
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
2. C-Reactive Protein Test Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Segment Trends
o Cardiovascular Diseases
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Infections
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Diseases of Immune System
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Rheumatoid Arthritis
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Cancers
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Inflammatory Bowel Disease
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Osteomyelitis
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
3. C-Reactive Protein Test Market, By End-User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032
-Segment Trends
o Hospitals
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Diagnostic Centers
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o CRO
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
o Academic and Research Institutes
-Overview
-Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
North America C reactive protein test market is accounted to be the most dominating market over the forecast period, owing to rising acceptance of newly approved high-sensitivity CRP assays. Europe is accounted to be the second dominating market for C reactive protein test due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, Asia Pacific is an emerging market; owing to lifestyle related diseases such as cardiovascular diseases are on the rise.
Advancements in the product as well as in manufacturing process, product launches, and strategic partnerships are some trends witnessed in the global C reactive protein test market. For instance, in November 2018, Merck, the vibrant science and Technology Company, has launched its new BioContinuum™ Platform. The aim is to improve biotherapeutic drug manufacturing through improved efficiency, simplified plant operations and greater quality and consistency.
• Roche Diagnostics Corp.
• EMD Millipore Corp.
• Life technologies Corp.
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.
• Quest Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd.
• Abaxis, Inc.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Hospital Supplies Market, By Type (Diagnostic, Dialysis, Wound Care, Disinfectants, PPE, Radiology, Sterilization, Catheters), By Application (Urology, Cardiology, Infection Control), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030.
Burn Care Centers Market, By Product (Advanced Dressing, Biologics, and Traditional Burn Care Products), By Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial-Thickness Burns, and Full-Thickness Burns), By End-User (Hospitals, Physician Clinics, and Home Care), – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2701
email us here