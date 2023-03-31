The Importance of Automotive Air Filters: Keeping Your Engine and Environment Clean

Automotive Air Filters

Based on type, the global automotive air filters market is segregated into air intake filters, and cabin air filters.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been increasing demand for multi-filtration system, which is capable of intercepting pollen, active charcoal, and particulates, which aids in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of passengers, and provides comfortable, better, & healthier driving conditions. In addition, several automobile manufacturers are introducing multi-filtration system to provide clean air in vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced new technologies to improve quality of air in vehicles. The group unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies –“After-Blow”, Multi-Air Mode”, and “Fine Dust Indicator”.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14180

These new technologies will be introduced initially on selected models in South Korea. “After-Blow” technology dries the condensate on the evaporator and suppresses mold growth in air-conditioning system, which can cause an odor during hot weather. “Multi-Air Mode” utilizes multiple vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind. “Fine Dust Indicator” measures air inside the vehicle in real time and delivers digitized information, enabling the driver to better manage the air quality.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Air Filters Market," The automotive air filters market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario-

Decrease in vehicle production and decline in sales of automobiles gave way to a shortage of automotive components, which resulted in delays of vehicles across the globe, thereby impacting the global automotive air filter market negatively.

However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is also projected to get back on track soon.

Automotive air filters are an essential component of a vehicle's engine system, helping to keep the engine running smoothly and protecting it from harmful contaminants. In this blog, we will explore the importance of automotive air filters, how they work, the different types available, and the benefits of regularly replacing them.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14180

Importance of Automotive Air Filters:

Automotive air filters play a crucial role in protecting a vehicle's engine from harmful contaminants, such as dust, dirt, and debris. The air filter prevents these contaminants from entering the engine and causing damage to its components, such as the cylinders, pistons, and valves. A clogged or dirty air filter can reduce the engine's performance, decrease fuel efficiency, and even cause engine damage.

Based on type, the global automotive air filters market is segregated into air intake filters, and cabin air filters. Air intake filter plays a key role in combustion process by providing engine with clean air and prevents harmful debris from entering the engine of vehicle. Several companies are introducing advanced air intake filters to provide improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. For instance, in November 2020, UFI Filters introduced the next generation of engine air filter, called UFI MULTITUBE. This new engine air filter has several features such as better fluid dynamics, reduced emissions, filtering efficiency of over 99.5%, and a reduction in pressure drop as a result of use of hydrophobic filter media. This new filter is also included as original equipment (OE) in Maserati MC20.

Automotive air filters are a vital component of a vehicle's engine system, protecting it from harmful contaminants and ensuring its optimal performance. Regularly replacing the air filter can provide several benefits, including improved engine performance, reduced engine damage, and improved air quality. Understanding the importance of automotive air filters and properly maintaining them can help ensure the longevity and efficiency of a vehicle's engine, as well as contribute to a healthier environment.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the cabin air filters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant automotive air filter industry growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive air filter market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Alco Filters Ltd, CabinAir Sweden AB, Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, General Motors Company (AcDelco), Hanon Systems, Hengst SE, Hollingsworth & Vose GmbH, K&N Engineering, Inc., Mahle GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi S.P.A, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UFI FILTERS S.p.A., and Valeo SA.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (308 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀) 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-air-filters-market/purchase-options