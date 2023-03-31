Nijigen no Mori "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time" Opens March 4!

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, renewed its popular attraction, Dragon Quest Island, which reopened on Saturday, March 4 as “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time”.

In the Dragon Quest Island attraction, participants are split into groups of four, and have the chance to choose an occupation from the previously existing "Warrior," "Martial Artist," "Thief," and "Wizard," in addition to a newly introduced occupation, "Gadabout". Participants then embark on an adventure that follows a new and original storyline based on the Dragon Quest Zenithia trilogy, and are accompanied by a brand new character, "Healdrick IV", introduced to the attraction to offer advice to participants throughout their adventure.

In conjunction with the renewal opening, new merchandise and menu items are available for purchase, in addition to new premium tickets that offer original merchandise and a set experience that is a must for any fan.

■Comment from Creator Yuji Horii

“Thanks to the support of fans, Dragon Quest Island has celebrated its second anniversary, and many fans have had the chance to enjoy it thus far. Now the attraction is entering a second chapter, with an updated and renewed storyline and new events to maximise the enjoyment of fans.

I hope that both those yet to experience Dragon Quest Island, and those who have visited before, will try this adventure with a newfound excitement. I look forward to everyone’s continued support of Dragon Quest Island!"

■Premium tickets featuring fan-favourite limited-edition merchandise

Price: Premium Ticket (admission ticket + premium goods)

Adults (aged 12 and over): 12,400 yen - 13,000 yen

Children (aged 5 and over - under 11): 10,400 yen - 10,600 yen

Inclusivities: (1) Side Quest "The Making of a Merry Man"

(2) Zenithian Shield Backpack

(3) Plush Toy with Slap Bracelet <Healdrick IV>

Tickets: https://ticket.nijigennomori.com/

■About Dragon Quest Island

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that combines the real and digital worlds of Dragon Quest. Attraction participants become the heros of their own quests, following an original storyline and enjoying the world of Dragon Quest as they embark on an adventure to recover Onogard’s royal armlet. In addition to this, participants are now able to enjoy a brand new side quest 'The Making of a Merry Man', revealing yet another never-seen-before Dragon Quest storyline.

Opening: Grand re-opening / Saturday, 4 March 2023

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Dragon Quest Island area (near the Nijigen no Mori F parking lot)

Admission: ・Standard Ticket: Adults 3,400 yen - 4,000 yen / Children 1,400 yen - 1,600 yen

・'The Making of a Merry Man' (admission ticket + side quest)

Adults: 5,400 yen - 6,000 yen / children 2,900 yen - 3,100 yen

・Premium ticket (admission ticket + inclusivities)

Adults 12,400 yen - 13,000 yen, children 10,400 yen - 10,600 yen

*Prices vary depending on the time of year.

*Admission tickets have designated entry times.

*Children must be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian (adult).

*Children aged 4 and under are free.

Tickets: https://ticket.nijigennomori.com/

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/dragonquestisland/

Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Office, Nijigennomori Inc. Tel +81-799-64-7061 (Japanese only)