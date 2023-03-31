The Marketing Expert Who Connects With The Right Audience: Miri Lenoff

Miri Lenoff didn’t know what she wanted to be when she grew up, but she has evolved as an avid marketer by working with several businesses. She specializes in helping authors, consultants, coaches, course creators, and other service-based businesses connect and empower their audience so that they're able to make a difference in their clients’ lives. Miri shares not just her writing, but she is fully involved in her client’s business and lends herself fully as part of her clients’ team to find opportunities and scale the business to new levels.

With unparalleled expertise in email marketing, Miri is able to become a part of her clients’ businesses and guide them towards creating warmer leads. She’s competent in FacebookTM ads, web design, social media management, content writing, academic writing, funnels, quizzes, and design work. However, Miri is biased towards email marketing especially because of the way one can connect with their audience, the high ceiling of opportunity, and increase ROI when implemented correctly. With a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations/Political Science, a Master's Degree in International Education, and countless online courses on email marketing and copywriting, she is able to tailor her message to the right audience worldwide.

Born of a relentless dream of being successful and having a significant impact on society, Miri’s journey as a marketer is founded on the ‘connections’ that she makes with her clients and their goals. She loves empowering, motivating, and mentoring others and believes in the power of fun - in her family, hobbies and business dealings, too!

Having worked in several service-based industries, such as Sports, Wedding, Personal Development, Education, Food, and even Law and Migration, she is a pro at writing and generating leads and converting them into customers for a variety of businesses.

For anyone looking to elevate their business with the help of a marketing expert to boost their sales and attract new customers, Miri Lenoff’s services can be invaluable to them.

To connect with Miri and to explore opportunities of working with her, visit mirilenoff.com and book a free strategy call!

Media Contact

Miri Lenoff Marketing

Miri Lenoff

United States