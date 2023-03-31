BCFFR in Boston Named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 2023

Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation Physicians Recognized as America's Top Doctors for their Excellent Results and Superior Patient Care

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The elite team of physicians at BCFFR, Leonard B. Miller, MD - Plastic Surgery, Sean T. Doherty, MD - Plastic Surgery, Melissa A. Michelon, MD - Dermatology, and Farah Moustafa, MD - Dermatology, are honored to be listed in Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors again in 2023 in recognition of their commitment to excellence in medicine and patient care.

Dr. Miller states "We continue to maintain high standards with excellent patient satisfaction and we are honored to have a team full of award-winning physicians."

Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation in Boston, MA, is one of the longest-standing medical practices in Boston, offering advanced cosmetic and medicinal treatments. The highly-recognized BCFFR plastic surgeons and award-winning dermatologists collaborate to ensure each patient receives the best treatments, outstanding results, and superb follow-up care.

BCFFR Listed Among Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors

It is an honor for BCFFR to be listed again among Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors. 2023 is the 30th anniversary of Castle Connolly Top Doctors, representing the top seven percent of all physicians nationwide. Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a highly respected medical research source featured by multiple reputable media sources, such as Good Housekeeping, Morning News on CNN, and 48 hours on CBS-TV.

Castle Connelly's peer-nominated and thoroughly vetted physician-led research team selects the best-in-class healthcare providers who embody excellence in clinical care and interpersonal skills. Eligibility of each peer-nominated physician is based on the number of nominations, patient ratings, education, hospital and facility appointments, professional qualifications, research leadership, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, professional reputation, outcomes data, and more.

BCFFR Recognized for Outstanding Patient Care

The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation is recognized repeatedly for its outstanding care of patients and dedication to furthering medical science. In addition to dermatology and cosmetic procedures like tummy tucks and Juvederm injections, BCFFR offers medical dermatology to cover a broad spectrum of skin concerns like acne and rosacea.

The BCFFR plastic surgeons and dermatologists are devoted to providing outstanding care for each patient and advancing technology. Board-certified plastic surgeons Drs. Miller and Doherty are Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors for 2023, featured in Boston Magazine's Top Doctors for 2023, and recognized by RealSelf, Vitals, and America's Best Physicians.

"I am thrilled to be named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2023. It is an honor to again be part of the best-in-class health care providers in the Boston area. This group is nominated based on excellence in patient care. I am proud to represent Plastic Surgery on this list!" states Sean Doherty, MD.

Ground-Breaking Leaders in Technology

The BCFFR Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors are well-established speakers, trainers, and peer-to-peer educators. They are well-known for natural-looking results from injections and both surgical and non-surgical procedures focusing on incremental improvements without discomfort, swelling, or bruising. The BCFFR physicians embrace innovative technology and were the first facility in the United States to perform microneedling.

Leonard Miller, MD, FACS, founded BCFFR and Advanced Aesthetic Technologies and is devoted to producing and introducing advanced aesthetic products globally. Sean Doherty, MD serves as the medical director and principal investor for Cynosure, Inc. and a Principal Investor in FDA-approved Sculpsure.

The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation team of physicians is passionate about bringing new products to the marketplace to address common issues with hyaluronic acid injectables, like delayed adverse events and puffiness. They also have a new non-hyaluronic acid dermal filler currently in FDA trials, planned to be on the US market in 2024.

America's Top Doctors Offer Definitive Answers

Board-certified plastic surgeons Drs. Miller and Doherty and board-certified dermatologists Drs. Michelon and Moustafa are listed as Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors because they perform the finest techniques to ensure extraordinary, natural-looking cosmetic results. They feature outstanding technology, including Fraxel laser, microdermabrasion, intense pulse light (IPL), microneedling, radiofrequency microneedling, neurotoxins, dermal fillers, eye lift surgery, natural facelift, liposuction, breast augmentation and breast reduction, male body contouring, gynecomastia, fat transfers and more.

During the consultation, the doctor spends time with each patient to build a professional relationship built on trust and respect. The BCFFR team works together to give patients exceptional care and believe less is often better, preventing scars and an excessive surgical look. They explain the details of the procedure and answer any questions to alleviate anxiety and ensure realistic expectations about the process and recovery.

The Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation in Boston, MA, utilizes the most efficient techniques and discourages radical or extensive cosmetic procedures. They take a skilled and careful approach, perform the latest methods and use the best practices to avoid complications and provide consistent results. BCFFR has earned a 4.7 star review on Google from satisfied patients.

