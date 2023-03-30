Senate Bill 570 Printer's Number 578

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,722 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1
PRINTER'S NO. 578
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
570
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-
HILL, ROBINSON, AUMENT, BAKER, DiSANTO, REGAN AND COSTA,
MARCH 30, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 30, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for Lieutenant Governor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 4 of Article IV be amended to read:
§ 4. Lieutenant Governor.
A Lieutenant Governor shall be chosen jointly with the
Governor by the casting by each voter of a single vote
applicable to both offices, for the same term, and subject to
the same provisions as the Governor[; he]. Each candidate for
Governor, having been nominated under the laws of this
Commonwealth, shall, subject to the approval of the political
party or political body, if any, nominating such candidate,
select a candidate for Lieutenant Governor within such time
before the gubernatorial general election as the General
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17