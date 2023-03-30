Submit Release
Senate Bill 570 Printer's Number 578

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - PRIOR PASSAGE – J.R. 2022-1

PRINTER'S NO. 578

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

570

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-

HILL, ROBINSON, AUMENT, BAKER, DiSANTO, REGAN AND COSTA,

MARCH 30, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 30, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for Lieutenant Governor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 4 of Article IV be amended to read:

§ 4. Lieutenant Governor.

A Lieutenant Governor shall be chosen jointly with the

Governor by the casting by each voter of a single vote

applicable to both offices, for the same term, and subject to

the same provisions as the Governor[; he]. Each candidate for

Governor, having been nominated under the laws of this

Commonwealth, shall, subject to the approval of the political

party or political body, if any, nominating such candidate,

select a candidate for Lieutenant Governor within such time

before the gubernatorial general election as the General

