Global Contrast Media Industry Analysis - Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Contrast Media Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the contrast media market. As per TBRC’s contrast media market forecast, the contrast media global market size is expected to grow to $5.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.

The growth in the contrast media market is due to an increase in the prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities. North America region is expected to hold the largest contrast media market share. Major players in the contrast media market include Bayer AG, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

Contrast Media Market Segments

• By Type: Barium-Based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media

• By Route of Administration: Intravascular Route, Oral Route, Rectal Route, Other Route of Administration

• By Modality: X-Ray or CT, MRI, Ultrasound

• By Indication: Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Indications

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics

• By Geography: The global contrast media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contrast media refer to the chemical agents or contrast media that increase the contrast of structures of fluids in the body by improving the contrast resolution of an imaging modality. It is used to enhance and increase the quality of images (or pictures) that helps radiologist to report on how the body is functioning and whether there is any disease or anomaly.

The Table Of Content For The Contrast Media Market Include:

1. Contrast Media Market Executive Summary

2. Contrast Media Market Characteristics

3. Contrast Media Market Trends

4. Contrast Media Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Contrast Media Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Contrast Media Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Contrast Media Market Competitor Landscape

27. Contrast Media Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Contrast Media Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

