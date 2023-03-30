A new stage of cooperation with the World Bank

UZBEKISTAN, March 30 - First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Komiljon Karimov received international consultants of the World Bank project Bastian Baumann and Akim Emurli.

The parties exchanged views on the activities and the results achieved within the framework of the component “Improving the quality assurance system in higher education” of the project “Modernization of Higher Education” with the participation of the International Development Association.

The tasks of ensuring quality and transforming the activities of higher education institutions of Uzbekistan based on international standards, bringing cooperation to a new stage were defined.

Organizational aspects of the forum planned within the framework of the project, which will be held on March 31 this year at Tashkent State University of Economics were also discussed at the meeting.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan