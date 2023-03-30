Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,699 in the last 365 days.

A new stage of cooperation with the World Bank

UZBEKISTAN, March 30 - First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Komiljon Karimov received international consultants of the World Bank project Bastian Baumann and Akim Emurli.

The parties exchanged views on the activities and the results achieved within the framework of the component “Improving the quality assurance system in higher education” of the project “Modernization of Higher Education” with the participation of the International Development Association.

The tasks of ensuring quality and transforming the activities of higher education institutions of Uzbekistan based on international standards, bringing cooperation to a new stage were defined.

Organizational aspects of the forum planned within the framework of the project, which will be held on March 31 this year at Tashkent State University of Economics were also discussed at the meeting.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

A new stage of cooperation with the World Bank

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more