Smart Display Market Size Worth US$ 11,547.23 million By 2028 | CAGR 36.0%: The Insight Partners

Technological Advancements to Drive the Smart Display Market during 2022–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report on "Smart Display Market Forecast to 2028– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," published by The Insight Partners, the smart display market share is expected to reach US$ 11,547.23 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Coverage - Smart Display Market

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,443.74 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 11,547.23 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 36.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Forecast Period 2022-2028

Base Year 2022

No. of Pages 205

No. of Tables 115

No. of Charts & Figures 94

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Size, Type, Resolution, and Industry

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The smart display market in the MEA is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The industrialization has been rapidly increasing in the region, thus boosting its economy. The Gulf countries are economically advanced, while the African countries still have to balance their economic conditions. Moreover, several governments of the MEA countries spend their IT budgets on advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT). They support the construction of smart cities, which is boosting the adoption of smart homes. For instance, the Dubai government encourages the country to undertake smart development initiatives. Such initiatives and government support drive the growth of the smart display market in the region. The MEA smart display market was propelled most during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people were bound to stay at home due to government regulations. As a result, they started using technology more for entertainment and other purposes. Smart display market players benefitted from this opportunity by pitching and increasing sales of smart devices in the residential sector of the region. For instance, in May 2020, Honeywell launched its smart home solution for homeowners to monitor and manage their health and efficiency.

Several major players operating in the MEA smart display market, such as Samsung Electronics, HTC, ASI HUAWEI KSA, Fama, Falcon Trade, Lead SUN Egypt, Schneider Electric, and AHC Smart Solutions, are propelling the smart display market growth. These companies offer various smart display solutions for industries, including healthcare, automobile, education, and entertainment. For instance, PDi Communication Systems, Inc. provides various smart display solutions for healthcare sector patient infotainment after collaborating with Dolfin’s infotainment software system. Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s major industries, such as healthcare and tourism, are end users of smart displays, which drive the smart display market growth. For instance, AHC Smart Solutions provides smart solutions that can manage, monitor, and control all facilities in hospitals. The adoption or up-gradation of new technologies influences people to match the changing environment. Thus, the growth in these industries subsequently drives the growth of the smart display market.

The main countries in the Middle East and Africa market size comprise the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait, which faced the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of operations in the region were suspended due to increased COVID-19 cases. Since the tourism sector in the country suffered considerable economic losses due to the international travel ban, demand for consumer electronics and automotive reduced notably, which impacted the requirement for respective smart displays. Moreover, the end users in the region are highly dependent on international suppliers and witnessed significant supply chain disruption during Q2 of 2020. However, in the beginning of Q3 of 2020, the demand for various semiconductor products, including smart displays, increased among the end-users due to the re-initiation of the operations.

Key Findings of Market Study:

The primary key stakeholders of the smart display market are component providers, OEMs, system integrators, distributors, and end-users. The component providers of smart display operating existing in the market provide speakers, displays, microphones, and many other components to manufacture complete smart display solutions. Further, companies operating in this segment include LG, Lenovo, and JBL. Later these mentioned components are assembled to develop smart display solutions with advanced technology, such as the Internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and voice assistants. Some of the key smart display system integrators, including Google, Amazon, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and others, are producing smart displays as they offer enhanced security and access control over traditional display solutions. The entire process of smart displays gets completed and ready to be installed and commissioned at the user’s site with the help of system integrators. Further, it can be procured by the end user either directly from the manufacturers or through a third-party channel, such as a distributor or trader.

Smart Display Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Google; NanoLumens Inc.; BenQ America Corp.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Samsung Electronics; UPC Displays; Eye Saver International; USCO America Inc.; DATA MODUL; Visteon Corporation; TV Liquidator; Omnivex; and CAYIN Tech are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential smart display market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

