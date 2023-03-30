Participation in the celebrations in honor of the International Navruz holiday in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, March 30 - On March 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke in the republican celebrations in honor of the International Day of Navruz in Khujand.

First, the Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated all compatriots and participants of the solemn Navruz event on one of the revered national holidays - Navruz, wished each family happiness, new achievements, Navruz abundance and fertility.

It was emphasized that Navruz is very dear to us along with the State Independence Day, because thanks to independence and freedom, we have revived our ancient national holidays and customs, including Navruz.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, called independence the fateful gift of the nation, and Navruz the golden pillar of the glorious history of Tajiks that jointly unite today's and future generations with national traditions and customs bequeathed to us by our glorious ancestors.

It is worth noting that, taking into account the humane essence and nature of Navruz, this holiday, since 2010, has received international status. In other words, having become an international holiday, the mission and role of Navruz have further strengthened in the direction of expanding cooperation and mutual enrichment of cultures, friendship between peoples, strengthening peace and stability in the world community.

President Emomali Rahmon said that all these immortal and universal values of Navruz for us Tajiks, along with our mellifluous language, rich history, science, literature and culture, are a matter of pride and the best means of self-awareness and self-knowledge.

According to the Head of state, one of the important factors in the strength of our nation is the presence of ancient holidays such as Sada, Navruz, Mehrgon and Tirgon.

The hope was expressed that our ancient and proud people would be glorified all over the world thanks to these sunny holidays for another millennium.

Since this year the celebration of Navruz takes place in the ancient city of Khujand, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that the inhabitants of ancient Khujand, other cities and districts of the Sughd Province from the first days of independence to the present, along with residents of other cities and districts of the country, are working selflessly to ensure the sustainable development of the economy, the improvement and progress of our beloved country.

In the course of summing up the results of measures for the creation and improvement, support for the creative policy of the Government of the country, the Head of state expressed confidence that the glorious residents of the Sughd Province would continue to contribute to the development and improvement of the country, to a worthy meeting of our great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

Concluding his speech, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, once again sincerely, wholeheartedly congratulated all the glorious people of our beloved Tajikistan, including the patriotic and hardworking residents of the Sughd Province and all those present, on Navruz, which was celebrated by our ancient ancestors - the International Navruz holiday, wished every inhabitant of our beloved country good health, happiness, luck, and our paradise-like Tajikistan - eternal peace, tranquility and unceasing progress and development.

After the speech of the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, a grandiose concert program took place at the central stadium of the city of Khujand, representing the achievements of the period of independence, good customs, traditions and rituals of Navruz.