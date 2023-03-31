Vantage Circle Appoints Saurabh Deshpande as Director, CoE- People and Culture (C-PAC)

Saurabh is a seasoned HR professional with over 20 years of experience across HR consulting and line HR. Currently serving as CoE - People & Culture(C-PAC) Director at Vantage Circle, Saurabh has been a trusted HR Partner and advisor to businesses. He specializes in working with start-ups and growth-stage organizations, helping them design and implement scalable HR practices.
The COE-People & Culture (C-Pac) is the research and advisory division of Vantage Circle. C-PAC enables clients to drive effective RoI from their recognition programs through research & insights, consulting services and training.
Saurabh is also a sought-after subject matter expert (SME) for HR technology companies, partnering to drive intellectual property (IP) creation and product differentiation. He has previously worked with top-tier consulting firms such as Hewitt Associates (now Aon) and Mercer Consulting, as well as InMobi, India's first unicorn start-up, in line HR roles.
“We are glad to welcome Saurabh to the Vantage Circle team. It is rewarding to have his rich insights on the people and culture of multiple organizations and his expertise in helping Human Resource Teams across the world bundled up to help us achieve milestones. We believe you will thrive in our dynamic and supportive work environment, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together,” quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.
“I am excited to join Vantage Circle to explore the science of Employee Recognition and help our clients leverage the true power of recognition programs through structured methodologies, quantitative & qualitative assessment and enhanced product capabilities,” quoted Saurabh Deshpande, CoE- People and Culture, Vantage Circle.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
