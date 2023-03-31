In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Size Worth USD 250.4 million by 2031 | CAGR of 9.4%

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Size 2023

The rise in prevalence of infertility among men and women, the surge in use of a variety of microscopes in clinical ART procedures, drives the market Growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Size was Valued at USD 105.4 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 250.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. the report provides comprehensive information on the market trends, including insights into the top segments and key investment opportunities. The report also likely includes a detailed analysis of the value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario, which can be beneficial for businesses looking to expand their operations or enter a new market.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) microscopes are specialized microscopes used in the process of in-vitro fertilization. IVF is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) used to help couples who are struggling with infertility to conceive a child. During the IVF process, eggs are extracted from the woman's ovaries and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory. IVF microscopes are used to help embryologists observe and select the healthiest eggs and sperm for fertilization. These microscopes have high magnification and advanced imaging capabilities, allowing embryologists to view the eggs and sperm in great detail.

The rise in prevalence of infertility among men and women and innovations in microscopes which is increasing treatment efficiency drive the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market. However, high cost of in-vitro fertilization microscopes hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, the surge in use of a variety of microscopes in clinical ART procedures, rise in awareness about IVF treatments, and increasing private investor investments in infertility clinics will present new growth opportunities for the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted various industries. The in-vitro fertilization microscope manufacturing companies ceased their operations owing to import-export restrictions, lockdowns, and labor shortages due to the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, resulting in reduced market demand.

• International fertility organizations suggested that except for necessary medical fertility preservation, IVF treatments need to be discontinued after the WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Consequently, fewer people chose to undergo IVF procedures, which had an impact on fertility clinics' need for supplies, equipment, and services.

• IVF operations resumed after measures such as decontaminating & validating equipment, ensuring adequate staffing, and completing risk assessments were implemented.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:-

• Linkam Scientific Instruments

• Olympus Corporation

• Leica Microsystems

• Meiji Techno

• ZEISS International

• Euromex Microscopen B.V.

• Labomed Europe B.V.

• Nikon Corporation

• NARISHIGE Group.

• Hamilton Thorne, Inc.

𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Type

• Upright Microscopes

• Inverted Microscopes

• Stereo Microscopes

• Embryo Microscope

By End User

• Clinical

• Academic Research

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because companies in the region are implementing a variety of strategies, such as product launches and research initiatives. The presence of a large population as well as increased awareness of IVF are two important factors contributing to the market growth. However, the market in North America is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This is because of significant factors such as increased knowledge and availability of IVF services in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

• By type, the embryo microscope segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

• By end user, the clinical segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is expected to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• By region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

