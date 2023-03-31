Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2022 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 16:00 CET on Tuesday 2 May 2023, at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm. Notification of attendance must be made on 25 April 2023 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull,

Head of Investor Relations,

Hexagon AB,

+44 7442 678 437,

ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström,

Investor Relations Manager,

Hexagon AB,

+46 8 601 26 26,

ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Hexagon