Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.

Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2022 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.

As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 16:00 CET on Tuesday 2 May 2023, at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm. Notification of attendance must be made on 25 April 2023 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull,
Head of Investor Relations,
Hexagon AB,
+44 7442 678 437,
 ir@hexagon.com

Anton Heikenström,
Investor Relations Manager,
Hexagon AB,
+46 8 601 26 26,
 ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2023.

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-publishes-the-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2022-301786752.html

SOURCE Hexagon

You just read:

Hexagon publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more