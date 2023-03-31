There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.
STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2022 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46 (0)8 601 26 20.
As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 16:00 CET on Tuesday 2 May 2023, at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm. Notification of attendance must be made on 25 April 2023 at the latest.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull,
Head of Investor Relations,
Hexagon AB,
+44 7442 678 437,
ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström,
Investor Relations Manager,
Hexagon AB,
+46 8 601 26 26,
ir@hexagon.com
This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 31 March 2023.
The following files are available for download:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexagon-publishes-the-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2022-301786752.html
SOURCE Hexagon