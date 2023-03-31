HydrogenPro ASA: Integrated Report 2022

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.
OSLO, Norway, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro has today published its Integrated Report 2022, including ESG reporting and complete 2022 annual accounts with notes. Please find a PDF version of the Integrated Report, as well as the report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as attachments to this release. The report is also available at the company's website.
"With our position as the technology leader in the green hydrogen space, we expect 2023 to be our best year ever as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary of working towards decarbonising the future. HydrogenPro's scalability, life-cycle model and revolutionising technology, combined with our global presence, puts us in the pole position for the most exciting year in green hydrogen to date.", Tarjei Johansen, CEO of HydrogenPro, writes in his letter to the shareholders.
Highlights during 2022 include:
2022 key financials (2021 numbers in brackets)
The increased operating costs during the year reflects a continued build-up of the organisation and systems needed to execute the awarded purchase orders and position the Company for future expansions.
Note the two following changes vs. the full year 2022 unaudited numbers presented in fourth quarter 2022 report on 14 February 2023:
