How many ways can a windshield be damaged? Answers from the Paso Robles windshield replacement experts

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,769 in the last 365 days.
Windshields can be cracked, chipped, shattered, or pitted and the severity of the damage determines whether a windshield can be repaired or needs to be replaced. Teresa O'Mara, owner of Cal State Auto & Truck Glass in Paso Robles, recently released a summary of the many ways windshields are damaged and the best solutions for the type of damage.
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) March 31, 2023
Windshields can be cracked, chipped, shattered, or pitted and the severity of the damage determines whether a windshield can be repaired or needs to be replaced. Teresa O'Mara, owner of Cal State Auto & Truck Glass in Paso Robles, recently released a summary of the many ways windshields are damaged and the best solutions for the type of damage.
What might seem like a simple crack in the windshield might be just that, or, it could be potentially serious. Driving when the damage interferes with a cracked front or back windshield is illegal in California if the damage impairs the driver's vision (California Vehicle Code section 26710).
Even a small chip can potentially cause the windshield to crack or eventually shatter if it's not immediately repaired. A neglected damaged windshield can also cause the driver and passengers to be injured or airbags to fail to deploy in the event of an accident.
When a windshield has shattered, or the damage obstructs the driver's vision, it's time for a new windshield. Even when the damage is on the passenger side of the windshield, the rear windshield, or any of the side windows, when it obstructs the driver's view, replacement is in order.
What can be repaired? Here's a list of the most common types of chips and cracks from the Paso Robles windshield replacement team:
Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has been providing professional, reliable, and superior workmanship for Paso Robles windshield repair for all models of autos, trucks, public agency vehicles, and buses for over 30 years. The team averages more than 70 years of knowledge and expertise in the auto glass replacement industry.
The company is a full-service mobile service that can complete most repairs and replacements at the customer's location and provides:
The team gets the job done fast and leaves your vehicle spotless as if nothing ever happened.
Cal State Auto & Truck Glass
2752 Ramada Dr.
Paso Robles CA 93422
(805) 238-3884
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/how_many_ways_can_a_windshield_be_damaged_answers_from_the_paso_robles_windshield_replacement_experts/prweb19255504.htm