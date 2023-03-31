How many ways can a windshield be damaged? Answers from the Paso Robles windshield replacement experts

Windshields can be cracked, chipped, shattered, or pitted and the severity of the damage determines whether a windshield can be repaired or needs to be replaced. Teresa O'Mara, owner of Cal State Auto & Truck Glass in Paso Robles, recently released a summary of the many ways windshields are damaged and the best solutions for the type of damage.

Windshields can be cracked, chipped, shattered, or pitted and the severity of the damage determines whether a windshield can be repaired or needs to be replaced. Teresa O'Mara, owner of Cal State Auto & Truck Glass in Paso Robles, recently released a summary of the many ways windshields are damaged and the best solutions for the type of damage.

What might seem like a simple crack in the windshield might be just that, or, it could be potentially serious. Driving when the damage interferes with a cracked front or back windshield is illegal in California if the damage impairs the driver's vision (California Vehicle Code section 26710).

Even a small chip can potentially cause the windshield to crack or eventually shatter if it's not immediately repaired. A neglected damaged windshield can also cause the driver and passengers to be injured or airbags to fail to deploy in the event of an accident.

When a windshield has shattered, or the damage obstructs the driver's vision, it's time for a new windshield. Even when the damage is on the passenger side of the windshield, the rear windshield, or any of the side windows, when it obstructs the driver's view, replacement is in order.

What can be repaired? Here's a list of the most common types of chips and cracks from the Paso Robles windshield replacement team:



Small cracks around the size of a quarter can usually be repaired. However, if not repaired quickly, road vibrations and bumps may cause the crack to grow.

A stone break is a chip that happens when a rock or some other road debris hits the windshield, causing a minor chip. As long as the chip hasn't penetrated both layers of glass and it is smaller than 40mm, a stone break can usually be repaired.

Bull's eye damage is caused by larger road debris striking the windshield. A bull's eye chip is typically circular and quite obvious. This type of damage can usually be repaired providing that a chunk of glass is not missing, or the bull's eye isn't too big.

A combination break means that the windshield has cracks, dings, and chips. Depending on where they are located and the severity, combination breaks might be repairable.

A star break has an obvious impact point with short cracks spreading from that point in the shape of a star. The cracks can spread quickly and this type of damage needs immediate attention.

Floater cracks originate in the middle of the windshield. These kinds of cracks have the potential to spread and it's important to have the windshield immediately examined by a professional. The length and depth of the crack determine whether the windshield can be repaired or needs to be replaced.

Edge cracks start at the edge of the windshield and spreads towards the middle, forming a long crack almost immediately. This type of crack usually requires a windshield replacement.

Stress cracks can happen as the windshield ages, or exposure to hot and cold weather weakens the windshield. Have a windshield that develops stress cracks inspected as soon as possible.

Pitting is what happens when a windshield is exposed to damage that creates a "sand blasted" effect. A portion or the entire windshield becomes covered with tiny pits that reduce visibility, cause glare and make it next to impossible to keep the windshield clean. Pitted windshields most likely need to be replaced.

Scratches caused by aged windshield wipers are another cause of windshield damage. Change windshield wipers at least twice a year, more often during extremely hot or cold temperatures that can dry and crack the wipers. Windshield wiper damage is 100% preventable by changing wipers before they become worn, or as soon as they show damage.

Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has been providing professional, reliable, and superior workmanship for Paso Robles windshield repair for all models of autos, trucks, public agency vehicles, and buses for over 30 years. The team averages more than 70 years of knowledge and expertise in the auto glass replacement industry.

The company is a full-service mobile service that can complete most repairs and replacements at the customer's location and provides:

Same-day service.

Repair and replacement for all windows, the windshield, rear window, side windows, power windows, and power window motors and regulators.

The team gets the job done fast and leaves your vehicle spotless as if nothing ever happened.

Cal State Auto & Truck Glass

2752 Ramada Dr.

Paso Robles CA 93422

(805) 238-3884

