Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against SDC Restaurants LLC for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Employees for Required Expenses

SDC Restaurants LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses, which included personal cell phone usage on behalf on the company.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against SDC Restaurants LLC alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against SDC Restaurants LLC is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 23CV412587. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, SDC Restaurants LLC allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

Additionally, SDC Restaurants LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

