Clintar Celebrates a 50-year Milestone of Elevating Commercial Properties

The organization was also featured on a new short-form educational documentary episode of "Viewpoint".

MIAMI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services, Canada's premier provider of outdoor maintenance services, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary of delivering award-winning and reliable services to businesses and institutions of all sizes.

As a trusted authority in the industry, Clintar is committed to maintaining beautiful outdoor spaces for commercial properties. This year, Clintar has been highlighted as a part of the Viewpoint Project with Dennis Quaid for being at the forefront of designing and developing therapeutic gardens in hospital settings, promoting rest, reducing stress, and aiding in healing.

"We had a vision of an outdoor garden space for all patients and staff in the hospital. Clintar helped make it a reality by creating something unbelievable," says Josie Swan-Merrison, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ontario.

"We have a great partnership with Clintar – whatever we need, they are just a phone call away," adds Tichelle Shram, Coordinator of the Veterans Care Program at St. Joseph's Health Care London's Parkwood Institute. "They maintain these grounds to the standard that the Veterans want, which is pristine."

Over the past five decades, Clintar has consistently maintained the grounds of numerous high-profile organizations, including government institutions, hospitals, and Fortune 500 companies such as Lowe's / Rona, FedEx & Coca-Cola.

To commemorate this milestone, Clintar highlights its franchise owners on social media and will hold a celebratory event in Toronto in the summer.

As winter comes to a close, it's the perfect time to start planning your summer property maintenance contracts. With a full range of services, you can trust Clintar to handle your outdoor needs and maintain or create beautiful, functional spaces for your business or institution.

For more details, go to http://www.clintar.com

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Clintar