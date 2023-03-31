Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and sustainability report 2022

There were 452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.
31 March 2023: The Board of directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's annual and sustainability report for 2022.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
