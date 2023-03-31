Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and sustainability report 2022

31 March 2023: The Board of directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's annual and sustainability report for 2022.

Please find attached the following documents:

Annual report and sustainability report for 2022 (PDF)

Annual and sustainability report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Corporate Governance report 2022



The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachments