Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

31 March 2023: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 26 April 2023 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • The notice of the annual general meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the board of directors' proposed resolutions for the annual general meeting
  • The nomination committee's recommendation
  • The remuneration report 2022

All documents related to the annual general meeting, including the annual report 2022 are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2023

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com   

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


