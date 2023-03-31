Global Fire Extinguishers Market Size Is Expected to Surpass Around $7.4 Billion Mark by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.62%

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,781 in the last 365 days.
Las Vegas, NV, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Fire Extinguishers Market By Product Type (Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguisher, Automatic Fire Extinguishers, Wheeled Fire Extinguishers, Knapsack Fire Extinguishers, And Others), By Extinguishing Agents Type (Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Water, And Others), By Fire Class (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Electrical Fires, And Class F), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Public Areas, And Others) Region– Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030" in its research database.
"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fire Extinguishers Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.62% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."
What are Fire Extinguishers? How big is the Fire Extinguishers Industry?
Report Overview:
The global fire extinguishers market size was valued at $5.3 Billion and is projected to reach $7.4 Billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% during the forecast period.
Fire extinguishers are essential firefighting equipment that can help control small fires before they become large-scale emergencies. They come in various types, such as water, foam, powder, and CO2, each designed to extinguish different types of fires. Fire extinguishers can be found in commercial, industrial, and residential settings, and are required by law in many jurisdictions to ensure fire safety compliance. They are easy to use, but proper training is necessary to ensure their safe and effective use. Regular maintenance and inspection are also crucial to ensure that fire extinguishers are in good working condition and can function properly in the event of a fire emergency. Overall, fire extinguishers are an important component of fire safety and can help prevent property damage, injury, and loss of life in the event of a fire.
Global Fire Extinguishers Market: Growth Factors
The global fire extinguishers market is expected to surge exponentially due to increasing awareness about fire safety, strict government regulations & mandates, growth in the construction industry, and rising demand from commercial & residential sectors. Technological advancements and the adoption of smart fire extinguishers present opportunities for market growth. However, the high cost of advanced fire extinguisher systems, availability of substitutes, lack of trained professionals, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry poses challenges and restraints. Despite these challenges, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increasing construction projects along with innovation and development of new technologies will create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 5.3 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 7.4 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|5.62% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|BRK Electronics, Amerex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Kiddle Fire Systems, Kosan Crisplant, Ansul, NAFFCO, Flamestop Australia, SFFECO Global, Fike Corporation, Johnson Controls, Britannia Fire, Buckeye Fire Equipment, Tyco Fire Products LP, Minimax GmbH & Company KG, First Alert Inc., JL Industries, Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG, and Desauteland among others.
|Key Segment
|By Product Type, By Extinguishing Agents Type, By Fire Class, By Application, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis
The global fire extinguishers market is segmented based on product type, extinguishing agents type, fire class, application, and region.
Based on fire class, the market is segmented into Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Electrical Fires, and Class F. The Class C segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industries. Class C fire extinguishers are designed to extinguish fires involving electrical equipment and are commonly used in data centers, server rooms, and other facilities with high-tech equipment. With the growing adoption of electronics in various industries, the demand for class C fire extinguishers is expected to increase. Additionally, the development of more effective and efficient class C fire extinguishers is expected to further drive market growth in this segment.
Based on the product type, the fire extinguisher industry is segregated into automatic fire extinguishers, regular dry chemicals, multipurpose dry chemicals, portable fire extinguishers, wheeled fire extinguishers, knapsack fire extinguishers, and others.
Based on the extinguishing agents, the fire extinguisher industry is divided into dry chemicals, foams, potassium bicarbonate, mono ammonium phosphate, water, carbon dioxide, and others.
Based on application, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and public areas. The residential segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness of fire safety among homeowners and the growing adoption of fire extinguishers as a precautionary measure. The increasing number of residential construction projects, particularly in emerging economies, is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising number of residential fires and the need for effective fire safety equipment in homes is further fueling demand for fire extinguishers in the residential sector. Therefore, the residential segment is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing segment of the fire extinguishers market in the coming years.
The global Fire Extinguishers market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
By Extinguishing Agents Type
By Fire Class
By Application
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fire Extinguishers market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to surge at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The region's rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to an increase in the number of construction projects, which has created a growing demand for fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. Additionally, the implementation of fire safety regulations and the growing awareness about fire safety among individuals and organizations have further fueled the demand for fire extinguishers. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India, which have large populations and high rates of urbanization, presents a significant growth opportunity for the market. These factors drive the growth of the market in the region.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
