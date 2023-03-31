Single Cell Analysis Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Single Cell Analysis Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Single cell analysis market refers to the development and commercialization of techniques and products for the analysis of individual cells at the molecular level. Single cell analysis has emerged as a powerful tool in biological and medical research, enabling the study of cell heterogeneity and the identification of rare cell populations.

The global single cell analysis market size was valued at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the growing focus on biomarker discovery and validation, and the increasing adoption of single cell sequencing technologies.

Some of the key applications of single cell analysis include cancer research, neurology, stem cell research, and immunology. The market is also segmented by product type, with instruments, consumables, and software being among the most commonly used products in this space.

Key players in the single cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. These companies are focused on developing innovative single cell analysis technologies and products, as well as expanding their presence in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in demand for single cell analysis and high-end technological advancements coupled with surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drive the growth of the global single cell analysis market. At the same time, increase in focus on personalized medicines and growing prevalence of cancer have supplemented the growth even more. On the other hand, high cost of single cell analysis products restrains the growth to some extent. Simultaneously, high growth potential of single cell sequencing is projected to pave the way for lucrative growth opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Governments in almost all countries had increased financing for vaccine development and manufacturing, which in turn gave way to a rise in the usage of single-cell analytic tools for Covid-19 research, thus impacting the global single cell analysis market positively.

A deeper understanding of the host immune response during illness progression is highly essential in order to more precisely fabricate prognostic and diagnostic indicators and initiate proper therapeutic approaches for patients. Researchers can gain a better comprehension of immune cells at the single-cell level and how functional cells put up immune protection by taking recourse to single-cell analysis. These factors have boosted the market growth in several ways.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏:

The consumables segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to high usability of products, frequent purchase of reagents, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and constant need for consumables required for assay.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment generated around one-third of the global single cell analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in genome mapping programs, increase in applications of next-generation sequencing, surge in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in sequencing platforms.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭:

The oncology segment garnered more than one-third of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The fact that single cell analysis has proven to be highly effective for prior diagnostics of cancer cells drives the segment growth. The neurology segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders.

