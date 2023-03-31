Global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Operational Technology (OT) Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the operational technology (OT) security global market. As per TBRC’s operational technology (OT) security global market forecast, the operational technology (OT) security global market size is expected to reach $27.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.09%.

The growth in the operational technology (OT) security market is due to the increased use of digital technologies in industrial systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest operational technology (OT) security market share. Major players in the operational technology (OT) security market include Honeywell International Inc., Fortinet, Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems Inc.

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Segments
•By Offering: Solutions, Services
•By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise
•By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
•By Industry: Power And Electrical, Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, Other Industries
•By Geography: The global operational technology (OT) security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The operational technology (OT) security market consists of sales of operational technology (OT) security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to safeguard people, assets, and information as well as monitor and/or manage physical objects, processes, and occurrences in a range of industries, including manufacturing and oil and gas. Operational technology (OT) security refers to a variety of security technologies like next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), security information and event management (SIEM) systems, and identity authorization and management.

The Table Of Content For The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Include:
1. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Executive Summary
2. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Characteristics
3. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Trends
4. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Competitor Landscape
27. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Operational Technology (OT) Security Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

