Global High Level Disinfection Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “High Level Disinfection Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high level disinfection services global market. As per TBRC’s high level disinfection services global market forecast, the high level disinfection services market size is expected to reach $41.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.28%.

The growth in the high level disinfection services market is due to increase in the number of surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest high level disinfection services market share. Major players in the high level disinfection services market include Altapure, Steris Corporation, Microchem Laboratory LLC, Metrex Research LLC, Rentokil Initial PLC

High Level Disinfection Services Market Segments

•By Services: In House, Outsource

•By Compound: Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Ortho-Phthalaldehyde, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, Other Components

•By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global high level disinfection services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

High-level disinfection services refer to the treatment of medical equipment and dental tools to prevent most live bacteria, except certain spores and prions, when a high load is present. High-level disinfection services are used in healthcare to chemically disinfect reusable medical and dental devices to avoid healthcare-associated infections in patients.

