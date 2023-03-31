Bestselling Author Tina Sobti's latest release ANAY is leaving the readers wonderstruck

DELHI, INDIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Tina K Sobti's latest fiction ANAY is leaving the readers wonderstruck. The book is a story of a young couple who stays together for six months after their wedding and enjoy the state of immense bliss with each other until one day ANAY goes to work and doesn't return.
Shanaya is willing to take risks and face any challenges that come her way in finding Anay. The story follows her journey as she struggles to get him back while fighting the stones thrown by life at her.
The book has been praised by readers and critics alike for its strong characters and gripping storyline. The story is a powerful reminder of the importance of never giving up on yourself and the power of determination.
Tina K Sobti is the bestselling author who has several bestsellers in the non-fiction genre and her latest release Anay is her debut fiction novel. Tina is the granddaughter of the Legendary Bollywood Screenplay Writer & Director, Lt. Sh. Charan Das Shokh who had written myriad renowned movies like ‘Gumnaam’, ‘Nagin’, ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’ and many more. She’s also the niece of Legendary Bollywood Actor and a Renowned Sports Person, Lt. Sh. Praveen Kumar Sobti who played the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ and brought immense pride to the country by winning four medals at the Asian Games and now she's taking the family legacy forward with the same passion and determination.
Anay is available on Amazon Book Store and various retailers & marketplaces worldwide.
