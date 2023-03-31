IAM calls on the public to check their air-conditioners and prevent water dripping from affecting the environment

MACAU, March 31 - As the weather starts to get hot, some members of the public have already started using air-conditioners. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) calls on the public to check the drain pipes before using the air-conditioners and ask professional air-conditioner technicians to perform checks and repairs as soon as possible if there is water dripping from them, so as to avoid affecting the hygiene of the public environment.

Many members of the public might neglect checking whether the drain pipes of air-conditioners are properly connected when they use the air-conditioners, which may lead to water dripping. The sound of water dripping from air-conditioners hitting on canopies not only causes nuisance to others, the accumulation of water may also cause infestation of mosquitoes and insects and affect public hygiene. IAM calls on the public to check whether the drain pipes of their air-conditioners are properly connected and whether there are breakages before using them. They should also check for issues such as whether the bottom trays are spilling or leaking before using the air-conditioners. If there is water dripping from air-conditioners, they should remedy the situation or ask professional technicians to carry out repairs as soon as possible.

IAM will arrange for inspection staff to step up inspections. If they find water dripping from air-conditioners, they will issue a “Notice to Improve Air Conditioner Drain Pipe(s)” to the household involved. The household is required to complete the repair works as soon as possible, or else they will face prosecution if the repair works are not completed before the deadline.

IAM also continues to strengthen the publicity in the community to promote the message of “pay attention to water dripping from air-conditioner” through different channels, including displaying posters, distributing leaflets, installing light box advertisements and advertising banners, inviting local groups to assist in the promotion work, broadcasting advertisement audio on the radio, etc. IAM also plans to play promotional short videos on television, buses, taxis and in lobbies of residential buildings, supermarkets and facilities managed by IAM, and upload the video to the IAM website for promotion, so as to remind the public to pay attention to water dripping from air-conditioners and take the initiative to make improvements to avoid affecting others.