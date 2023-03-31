DSI’s measure to increase application service time ends today

MACAU, March 31 - In order to respond to the demand for application service from citizens, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has extended service hours to 9 p.m. and opens on Saturday and Sunday to receive applications for identity cards and travel documents since 7th February. As there is a significant decline in appointments for lodging application in the extended service hours recently, the measure to increase application service time ends today (31st March). With the support of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, DSI has received over 64,000 applications for identity card and travel documents.

Since 1st April 2023, the service hours of DSI offices located at China Plaza in Avenida da Praia Grande, the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands will resume to open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and closes on weekend and public holidays.

DSI recommended eligible persons to use “Macao One Account” or 24-hour self-service kiosks in higher priority for lodging application. Please scan the relevant QR code for the demonstration videos of electronic application services. Citizens who need to submit application at service counters can make appointment in “Ticketing and Appointment for Counter Service” in “Macao One Account” or on DSI website (www.dsi.gov.mo). For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.