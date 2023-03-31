Williston Barracks / Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2023 at approximately 1633 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Road, St George

VIOLATION:

1 st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Unlawful Restraint

Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Unlawful Mischief

Offenses Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Timothy Hatgen

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2023 at approximately 1633 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to a residence on Hemlock Road in St. George for a family disturbance. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Timothy Hatgen (29) of Colchester, who had left prior to Trooper’s response, had physically assaulted a domestic partner, including strangulation. Hatgen also destroyed property inside the residence that did not belong to him, which included a cell phone not allowing the victim to access emergency services, and physically restrained them from leaving the residence. These offenses took place in the presence of children.

A be on the look out was aired for surrounding agencies to locate Hatgen. Troopers located a vehicle matching the description that Hatgen was operating and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 in the town of South Burlington. The operator, Hatgen, was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Per the order of the court, Hatgen was held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and is ordered to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 31, 2023 at 1030 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 31, 2023 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111