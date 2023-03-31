Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Burglary One Offense: 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Burglary One offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:30 am, the suspects forcibly entered an apartment at the listed location. The suspects then assaulted and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, March 28, 2023, 41-year-old Tiaquana Chandler, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Burglary One. Detectives’ further investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.