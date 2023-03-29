Pacific Tourism Organsation and South Pacific Cruise Alliance Promote the Pacific Brand at Seatrade Cruise Global 2023

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has teamed up with South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA) and Miss Pacific Islands Josie Nicholas to showcase the Pacific at the Seatrade Cruise Global Conference 2023.

With over 500 suppliers Seatrade is considered the world’s largest cruising trade show. The 2023 Conference will run from March 28-30 in Broward County Convention Center, Ft Lauderdale, Florida, and will also feature close to 200 expert speakers covering a diverse range of topics from sustainability to technology.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentioned that through SPTOs Strategic Plan 2020-2024 innovative partnerships , the organisation is committed to supporting the development of the region’s Cruise and Yachting sector. He elaborated further that the 3-day Seatrade Cruise Global Exhibition was an excellent platform to promote the South Pacific Cruise Alliance members to stakeholders in the cruise industry.

“SPTO is very fortunate to be part of the world’s largest cruise travel show. It is an excellent opportunity to learn about the latest trends in the cruise industry, identify opportunities and challenges for cruise development in the Pacific, and promote the Pacific as a unique cruise destination”.

“Our participation at the Seatrade 2023 will also strengthen awareness of SPTO’s role amongst key institutional players such as international cruise line executives and partners,” Mr Cocker said.

The Pacific participation at the Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition is coordinated by SPCA in partnership with SPTO on behalf of its members which include Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Tahiti, Pitcairn Islands, Wallis and Futuna, American Samoa, and Cook Islands.