AvePDF, a PSPDFKit Web Application, Releases Premium Plans

Premium pricing for the popular and innovative web application to fully manage PDF files and documents online, AvePDF, is now available worldwide.

MURET, France, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched in 2020 by ORPALIS Imaging Technologies, AvePDF includes many advanced and exclusive features, such as OCR, PDF/A conversion and validation, hyper-compression, linearization, web scanning, and more, distributed in 53 widgets.

For the last two years, AvePDF has gained a broad audience, making it one of the most popular PDF applications in the market.

The AvePDF Premium plan has been released and is currently available at an introductory price of 45 USD, paid annually.

Payment is available worldwide and for a wide range of currencies and is handled by the payment platform PayPro Global.

The AvePDF team is working on a new series of AI widgets powered by the latest innovative features of the flagship toolkit for developers GdPicture.NET SDK.

More pricing plans are coming soon.

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.

In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.

ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.

For more information, visit orpalis.com

Media Contact

Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, +33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com

