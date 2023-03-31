Nanobles Corporation Gains Registered Trademark on JANE Functional Wellness Adaptogen Drinks

In a flurry of announcements, Nanobles Corporation of California is rolling out its functional food and beverage product line plans for the global marketplace

The JANE Drink line was originally created for the Cannabis Industry, but we've seen too many regulatory and investor issues and found functional flavors come from various plants, it's all nature.”
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobles Corporation is proud to announce that they have recently secured a registered trademark on their functional wellness drink line, JANE. This product line, designed in water and soda forms, was created by C.E.O. Mike Robinson, an innovative researcher. Robinson has been an influential figure in creating natural functional food and beverage flavorings and preservatives for years, which makes this new product line a welcome addition to the family.

"We are very excited to be able to move forward with this product line," says David Uhalley, Chief Operations Officer at Nanobles Corporation. "JANE" was created to provide consumers with a healthy alternative to traditional sodas and energy drinks while being delicious and enjoyable. Our team has worked hard over the years to develop it, so we are thrilled that it is now officially one of our trademarked brands."

The trademark acquisition for JANE comes less than a year after Nanobles Corporation merged with Global Cannabinoid Research Center in 2022. This merger created a powerhouse between Robinson's research-based background and the company's expertise in health and wellness products, allowing them to develop various formulations that benefit consumers worldwide.

"Nanobles Corporation has always been about innovation," states C.E.O Mike Robinson. "We strive to create products that will improve people's lives in some way, whether through improving their health or simply giving them something delicious yet healthy to drink while they go about their day-to-day activities."

The C.E.O. of what is now known as The NANO Group has taken a step away from the cannabis industry to focus more on health and wellness with this non-Cannabis drink brand. "I want to be clear that nothing The NANO Group works on is Cannabis; I do, however, advance R&D on future Cannabinoid Medicines with GCRC." After a decade of being known for his work in the cannabis space, Robinson has decided to shift his attention to developing multiple product lines. This one focuses on using nature as a functional flavoring, "We can use water-soluble food grade essential oils to help people gain more than just a taste when they quench their thirst."

Now that they have secured a registered trademark on JANE, Nanobles Corporation is looking for investment funds or partners who can help them bring this product line (and many more) to fruition. As one of 2021's High Times Top 100 Most Influential in Cannabis who also happens to be battling cancer for the fourth time, Robinson hopes that his efforts will make a positive difference in people's lives worldwide – including with JANE drinks.

The Nanobles Corporation's C.E.O. and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, Robinson, was chosen as Businessperson of the Year for 2023 on Alignable for Santa Barbara County's Eastern Goleta Valley. Every year the members of the platform vote for individuals who have significantly impacted their community and economy. Winners were announced recently by the Boston-based Alignable business platform that hosts over 8,000,000 entities, "I feel we must network, that when we share, our industry can bring food and beverages to a whole new level."

If you are interested in investing in Nanobles Corporation or learning more about their functional wellness drink line JANE, don't hesitate to contact Mike Robinson in his Santa Barbara office.

About

Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara California and the CEO of Nanobles Corp. He's a multiple Cancer survivor that’s used cannabis oils and CBD extensively as well for Severe epilepsy, Chronic Lyme Disease, PTSD, and pain management. Over the last decade, Mike has shared his journey and analytics on cannabinoid medicine research globally while assisting patients and helping to teach clinicians globally. Mike is the former Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. His post-grad education, however, is not in cannabis or cannabinoid medicine, rather its focus was International Relations and Diplomacy. Robinson has an extensive history of leading a large compassion program that provided countless disadvantaged cannabis patients with various alternative protocol treatments, is a published journalist and international cannabinoid research specialist, is a former registered Civil Rights lobbyist and non-attorney that represented countless disabled children pro bono nationwide for over 2 decades. He’s a past board member of Big Brothers and Sisters, the founder of multiple non-profits for disabled children, and is well known for adopting a severely disabled child, Genevieve, from the compassion program he once ran.

Mike Robinson on Linkedin

