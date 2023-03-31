Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,718 in the last 365 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company BPAC (the "Company") yesterday announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. A copy of the annual report is available through the Company's website, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Additional information may be found at Company's website link, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com.

Contact information:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company
support@bullpenparlayacquisitioncorp.com


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more