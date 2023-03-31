Cancer Survivor Becomes A Superhero In A New Novel Inspired By Wonder Woman

New York, NY - Athenais Lisa Swan's new book "Roza l'amazone" "Roza the Amazon", a new bilingual book that celebrates the empowerment and resilience of women. This novel, available in both English and French versions, is a thrilling adventure inspired by Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Rosine Dubois is a single mother who survived cancer and was abandoned by her husband during treatment. Forced to undergo a mastectomy, she struggles to regain her confidence and sense of self as she faces societal pressures to conform to conventional beauty standards.

In "Roza the Amazon," Rosine's life takes an unexpected turn when she rescues a young girl being pursued by a dangerous creature. The magical artifact the girl carries transforms Rosine into a superhero with the strength and weapons of an Amazon warrior.

The book, available in both English and French versions, has drawn inspiration from the character of Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot in the movie of the same name. Despite not appearing in the book, the film's depiction of mythical Amazon warriors served as a source of inspiration for the creation of Roza l'amazone.

One of the important messages of the novel is the importance of community support. Rosine finds allies in her neighbor, a cancer survivor, who helps her embrace her femininity and altered body.

The first seven chapters of "Roza the Amazon" are free on Google Play in English. The book is a must-read for anyone seeking a story of hope, resilience, and empowerment in the face of adversity.

For more information about the book, visit the author's website or follow her on social media. Overall, Roza, the Amazon adds to the novel's message of strength, resilience, and empowerment and reinforces the importance of allyship and support in the fight against injustice and oppression.

At forty-seven years old, Rosine Dubois is a single mother who overcame cancer but was left by her husband during treatment. The doctors had no choice except doing removal of her cancer affected part to save her life. After two years of trying to resume normalcy, she struggles with societal pressures that demand a "normal" body. However, everything changes when she helps a young girl flee from a dangerous creature while clutching a mysterious object - an artifact that chooses Rosine as its champion and imbues her with superhuman abilities.

