DITP Unveils to Host THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023 As The Greater Event in Exhibition Area of 130,000 sq.m. Providing More Business Opportunities with Exhibitors from Over 40 Countries

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MARCH 30TH, 2023 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM) Germany, proudly presents the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia: THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023. The event will be held during 23 – 27 May, 2023, at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani. It will be the greater event in total exhibition area of 130,000 square meters with over 3,000 booths from more than 40 countries including Thailand to showcase a variety of products and services related to the food and beverage industry.

Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the DITP, reveals that THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA has been annually organized by the DITP for more than three decades. It has been well-known in the global food and beverage industry as Asia’s largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show. This year, THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023 will be held under the theme of "Beyond Food Experience" providing not only business opportunities in food and beverage sector but also novel marketing prospects, entrepreneurial inspiration, and fascinating activities related to innovations and technology. The trade show will span all 5 days for trade negotiation, while retail sales will be on the last day of the event.

“All three organizers have prepared to make this year's event greater than before, in particular the larger exhibition area covering 130,000 square meters at IMPACT Challenger Hall 1-3 and IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 5-12. In addition, more exhibitors, representing over 40 countries with more than 3,000 booths, will join this event. This is the not-to-be-missed opportunity for those in the food and beverage industry in Thailand as well as international visitors are preparing to visit this significant event,” said Mr. Phusit.

For more information about THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023, please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) call center 1169 or visit www.ditp.go.th. Those interested can register to visit the event via www.thaifex-anuga.com. Trade days will take place during 23–27 May, 2023 (10.00 AM – 6.00 PM), while public day will be 27 May, 2023 (10.00 AM – 8.00 PM) at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani.

Media Contact

Company Name: Integrated Communication Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Usanee Thavornkarn

Email: Send Email

Phone: 081 984 5500

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Website: www.incom.co.th



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: DITP Unveils to Host THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023 As The Greater Event in Exhibition Area of 130,000 sq.m. Providing More Business Opportunities with Exhibitors from Over 40 Countries