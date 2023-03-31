Rastegar to Break Ground on 318-Acre Mixed Use Development on East Side of Kyle

WHEN: Friday, March 31, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., ceremony at 1 p.m. WHERE: 700 Bunton Lane, Kyle, TX

KYLE, TEXAS - Rastegar Property Company will host a groundbreaking Friday, March 31 on a 318-acre mixed-use master-planned development on the east side of Kyle, TX at 700 Bunton Lane from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. with the ceremony taking place at 1 p.m.

The Rastegar Property Company intends to build a master-planned community in Kyle that will include a diverse mix of housing types and retail space centered around a town square. Also included in the 318-acre development is an elementary school, 60 acres of green space for city parks and trails, 2.25 acres for a Community Amenity Center and 18 acres of mixed-use/retail anchored by a restaurant.

"Futuristic suburbanism is the way people are changing how they live for psychological, sociological and technological reasons,” says Ari Rastegar, CEO of the Rastegar Property Company. “In this instance, it’s about bringing back community.”

The groundbreaking of this project will kick off the build out of Gristmill Road between Bunton Creek Reserve Development and Harvest Creek development and includes 11-acres for an elementary school, which will be included in a May 2023 bond election.

The new, planned community aims to herald in a new era of living that recognizes how people interact with their homes, their vehicles, and the way they interact with their communities today. It places a focus on developing the land, leaving intact as much natural landscape as possible for conservation of existing flora and fauna.

The groundbreaking includes music and food for guests.

About the Kyle Economic Development Department

Kyle’s Economic Development Department is a full-service organization providing resources and solutions for businesses and projects of all sizes. The department is a key component of the Community Development Team which seeks to create a thriving community. For more information, call the Economic Development Department at 512-262-3932 or go to KyleED.com.

