Humanized Mice Model Market to Hit USD 19.71 Billion By 2031, Due to the Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine | Growth Plus Reports

The humanized mice model market report assists in analyzing the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as potential markets for new product launches. You can get insights into valuable data, information, statistics, trends, and competitive landscape through the report's comprehensive TOC, Tables, and charts.

Key Takeaways:

The growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is driving the market's revenue growth.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine will drive demand for humanized mice models.

North America dominates the global humanized mice model market.

Humanized Mice Model Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 8.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 19.71 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Model Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for personalized medicine will drive the revenue growth of humanized mice model market. Furthermore, the rising investments in research and

development in the life sciences industry, the growing understanding of the necessity of personalized medicine, and the rising demand for targeted therapies are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. The increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the need for humanized mice models in the preclinical testing of novel medications and treatments will support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global humanized mice model market from four perspectives: Model Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Model Type Segmentation: The global humanized mice model market is segmented into cell-based and genetically humanized mice models based on the model type. The genetic humanized mouse model segment dominates the market because of the widespread application of genetically humanized mice models in compound analysis, biological efficacy and safety testing, medication metabolism and disposition studies, and immune system development and function research.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global humanized mice model market is segmented into Oncology, GvHD, Neuroscience, Toxicology, Regenerative Medicine, Immunology & Infectious Diseases, and Others. The oncology segment dominates the market because of growing cancer prevalence, increasing cancer research and development projects, and rising clinical demand.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global humanized mice model market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominates the market since mice are widely used as model organisms to test new vaccinations because they have a well-defined genome, characterized immune system, and the capacity to breed fast.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global humanized mice model market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global humanized mice model market with the largest revenue share. The presence of several top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, world-class research institutions, government support for biomedical research, rising R&D expenditures by biotech and pharmaceutical firms, advances in genetic engineering, and an increasing demand for humanized models in drug discovery and development, cancer research, and immunology research is responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global humanized mice model market are:

· Genoway S.A.

· Crown Bioscience Inc.

· HuMurine Technologies

· Yecuris Corporation

· Taconic Biosciences Inc.

· Ingenious Targeting Laboratory Inc.

· Charles River Laboratories Inc.

· Horizon Discovery Group Plc

· Champions Oncology Inc.

· Beijing Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd

The humanized mice model devices market is slightly competitive, with several international players involved. Market giants focus on technological advancements, R&D activities, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

GemPharmatech and Charles River Laboratories, Inc. signed a strategic licensing agreement in July 2022 to sell GemPharmatech's NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG)-mouse lines exclusively in North America. Charles River is considering building foundation colonies, with the first models going on sale in early 2023.

The Medical Research Council (MRC) of the United Kingdom formally launched The National Mouse Genetics Network in April 2022 with a 20-million-euro investment. The United Kingdom is expected to profit from its global leadership in biomedical sciences by focusing on mouse genetics for disease modeling by establishing the MRC National Mouse Genetics Network.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HUMANIZED MICE MODEL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODEL TYPE Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model Genetic Humanized Mice Model GLOBAL HUMANIZED MICE MODEL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Oncology GvHD Neuroscience Toxicology Regenerative Medicine Immunology & Infectious Diseases Others

HUMANIZED MICE MODEL MARKET TOC

