GALAXIA (GXA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Building a user-centered platform ecosystem, GALAXIA (GXA) enables users to experience a brand new blockchain universe through its multiple services including NFT marketplace, STO platform, DeFi, rewards, metaverse and more. Its native token GXA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on March 31, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GALAXIA

GALAXIA is a project to build an integrated platform ecosystem centered on user convenience based on rewards and payments. Starting with the NFT Marketplace and GALAXIA Wallet, GALAXIA is aiming for a platform that can be used in real life online and offline with blockchain-based technology.

There're various services provided by GALAXIA in order to let people experience user-centered blockchain universe. MetaGalaxia, for instance, is an NFT marketplace where users can utilize GALAXIA (GXA) token to pay for NFT works that are rare and expensive at a low-cost. It will create a business ecosystem to provide a reliable and sustainable NFT environment to various creators and buyers.

GALAXIA STO is another service provided by GALAXIA that allows distributed investment in high priced assets such as real estate and artworks. Furthermore, there's also GALAXIA DeFi, which will be operated as a decentralized finance service using the GXA token as a key currency to provide various financial benefits such as deposit interest, mortgage loans and exchanges.

In addition to the digital world, GALAXIA Rewards service enables users to receive payment rewards in real life. Payment with GXA token will be supported in both online and offline stores, and GXA token will be linked as a reward method to the point exchange application.

The mission of the GALAXIA team is to provide services with a sustainable blockchain platform environment by providing convenience at lower fees and implementing a fast and transparent process. GALAXIA will continue to provide consistent user experience and performance by unifying various financial and payment services, allowing users to easily choose the service they want based on a unified guide as well as a low fee benefit.

About GXA Token

GXA is the native token of the GALAXIA ecosystem. It can be used in a variety of ways within the MetaGalaxia NFT platform such as purchasing NFT products, and is provided as a reward to users who mint NFT or conduct marketing or public relations activities, including review activities that help activate MetaGalaxia services. GXA token is also linked as payment methods and rewards to various services such as STO platform, DeFi services, etc., and will be able to be used in online and offline stores.

Based on Klaytn network, GXA has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for the ecosystem, 20% is reserved for reward, 15% will be used for development and operation, 12% is allocated for business partnerships, 10% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 3% is allocated to the team and advisors.

GXA token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on March 31, 2023, investors who are interested in GALAXIA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of GXA token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

