Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3000 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the 3000 block of 16th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 4:19 am, the suspects exited a vehicle driven by another suspect and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects pinned the victim against a wall and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the vehicle.
One of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.