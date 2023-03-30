Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block Georgia Avenue, Northwest

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,768 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
At approximately 5:15 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A knife was recovered on scene.
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 31-year-old James Moore, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
