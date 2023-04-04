Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,886 in the last 365 days.

San Diego Beatles Fair presents The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center June 3, 2023

The Beatles in Liverpool

The Beatles in Liverpool

Cavern Club

Cavern Club Liverpool

Liverpool

CV

San Diego Beatles Fair presents The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center June 3, 2023

This year's Beatles Fair will be a special pop up in collaboration with the Cavern Club in Liverpool for their 66th anniversary. I am so excited to welcome you all to the Home of The Beatles.”
— Alma Felan
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatles Fair The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Celebrating the music of The Beatles and more! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center

San Diego’s Beatles Fair returns on June 3rd with a full day of fun at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center in North Park! This year's Beatles Fair will be a special pop up in collaboration with the Cavern Club in Liverpool for their 66th anniversary. We’ll be celebrating the history of the Cavern Club, and bringing the city of Liverpool to life. It will not only be a Beatles tribute show, but a celebration of the music and performers who created the Caverns legacy, like Adele, Oasis, and many more modern Brit rock artists.

This is a 12 hour event full of music, Brit cuisine, shopping, and entertainment. The all-ages event will consist of Top Tribute Bands, Authors, Guest Speakers, Fun Merch and much more, but live music will remain the focus of the day. The event is sponsored by Queen Bee’s founder Alma Rodriguez. Alongside her, Christopher Leyva will be a performer and curator representing The Cavern Club in Liverpool. San Diego music champion Bart Mendoza will perform and act as host for the event.

IN COLLABORATION WITH THE CAVERN CLUB IN THE CITY OF LIVERPOOL,UK

SAN DIEGO BEATLES FAIR PRESENTS :

CAVERN CLUB POP UP MAIN STAGE

John Borack (Goldmine Magazine) will discuss his new book, The Beatles: 100 Pivotal Moments In Music History.

1pm - Mojo Strut

2pm - 63eatles Beatles & Beyond

Зрm - FM ERA- 80's Brit Rock - U2

4pm- Headmaster - Smiths / Marr tribute

5pm- Darnell Cole & The Vibe - Jimmy Hendrix & Beyond

6pm- True Stories - San Diego-based all-stars with a new Beatles-themed playlist

7pm- The Falling Doves ( Cavern/Brit rock Medley)

8pm- Oasiz - Oasis tribute band

9pm- Brian Jones Rock N Roll Revival - Rolling Stones

10pm-12pm Plastic Soul - From The Cavern to Ed Sullivan Theatre



Acoustic City Of Liverpool Stage

Outdoor BAR Stage

1pm - SYLER- ADELE TRIBUTE

2pm - Cantua / Santana /Clapton / Beatles & Flamenco

3pm - Kid Gruesome- beatles Explosion

4pm - Acoustic Universe ( Los Angeles ) Beatles

5pm - ALLIE JAMES - AMY WINEHOUSE

6pm - Suzanne Gladstone Trio



The Beatles Fair is a grassroots event that began in the early 1980’s by Carmen Salmon, We continue her legacy organized by fans. If you love the Beatles music, you won’t want to miss this day full of fun and live music! See you there!


https://beatlesfair.com/

FOR TICKETS

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-beatles-fair-presents-cavern-club-pop-up-beatle-festival-tickets-601817782187

Alma Felan
Queen Bee's Art And Cultural Center
+1 619-581-6592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

The Cavern Club

You just read:

San Diego Beatles Fair presents The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center June 3, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more