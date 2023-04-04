San Diego Beatles Fair presents The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center June 3, 2023
This year's Beatles Fair will be a special pop up in collaboration with the Cavern Club in Liverpool for their 66th anniversary. I am so excited to welcome you all to the Home of The Beatles.”
— Alma Felan
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatles Fair The Cavern Club Pop-Up! Celebrating the music of The Beatles and more! Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center
San Diego’s Beatles Fair returns on June 3rd with a full day of fun at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center in North Park! This year's Beatles Fair will be a special pop up in collaboration with the Cavern Club in Liverpool for their 66th anniversary. We’ll be celebrating the history of the Cavern Club, and bringing the city of Liverpool to life. It will not only be a Beatles tribute show, but a celebration of the music and performers who created the Caverns legacy, like Adele, Oasis, and many more modern Brit rock artists.
This is a 12 hour event full of music, Brit cuisine, shopping, and entertainment. The all-ages event will consist of Top Tribute Bands, Authors, Guest Speakers, Fun Merch and much more, but live music will remain the focus of the day. The event is sponsored by Queen Bee’s founder Alma Rodriguez. Alongside her, Christopher Leyva will be a performer and curator representing The Cavern Club in Liverpool. San Diego music champion Bart Mendoza will perform and act as host for the event.
IN COLLABORATION WITH THE CAVERN CLUB IN THE CITY OF LIVERPOOL,UK
SAN DIEGO BEATLES FAIR PRESENTS :
CAVERN CLUB POP UP MAIN STAGE
John Borack (Goldmine Magazine) will discuss his new book, The Beatles: 100 Pivotal Moments In Music History.
1pm - Mojo Strut
2pm - 63eatles Beatles & Beyond
Зрm - FM ERA- 80's Brit Rock - U2
4pm- Headmaster - Smiths / Marr tribute
5pm- Darnell Cole & The Vibe - Jimmy Hendrix & Beyond
6pm- True Stories - San Diego-based all-stars with a new Beatles-themed playlist
7pm- The Falling Doves ( Cavern/Brit rock Medley)
8pm- Oasiz - Oasis tribute band
9pm- Brian Jones Rock N Roll Revival - Rolling Stones
10pm-12pm Plastic Soul - From The Cavern to Ed Sullivan Theatre
The Beatles Fair is a grassroots event that began in the early 1980’s by Carmen Salmon, We continue her legacy organized by fans. If you love the Beatles music, you won’t want to miss this day full of fun and live music! See you there!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Alma Felan
Queen Bee's Art And Cultural Center
+1 619-581-6592
email us here