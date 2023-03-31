Agricultural Robot Market To Perceive Highest Growth of USD 83,563.83 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Growth Drivers and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural robot market is expected to reach USD 83,563.83 million by 2030, which was USD 8,184.03 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 33.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural robot market is expected to reach USD 83,563.83 million by 2030, which was USD 8,184.03 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 33.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Agriculture robots are those automated machines that are specially innovated for agricultural applications. These robots are used for farming with minimum human interference. Farmers use these machines for tasks such as pruning, mowing, spraying, and others. These agricultural robots have high necessity in the modern world to increase production proficiently. The advantage of agriculture robots is that they can work 24/7.

Agriculture is rapidly becoming an exciting high-tech industry, drawing new companies, investors, and professionals. As technology advances rapidly in agriculture, it is also progressing the production capabilities of farmers and evolving automation and robotics. Agricul robots are one of the evolving technologies with the highest potential in agriculture. Agriculture robot is proving to be the most beneficial machine in growing production yields for farmers. Hence, to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for advanced technologies in the agriculture sector, farmers are bound to adopt advanced and latest innovations in their agricultural process.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Deere & Company successfully added seven companies, including ViewAR, SeeDevice, Ucropit, Four Growers, Burro, and Crop. Zone, and Yard Stick, to 2022 Startup Collaborator Program. This collaboration would aid Deere & Company in increasing its interactions with start-up companies whose technologies would add considerable value for consumers.

In 2022, Verdant Robotics introduced its robot-as-a-service (RaaS) model to ensure access for more specialty crop farmers to fulfill their demands for more profitable and sustainable growing practices. Verdant uses these tools to offer better outcomes, such as greater yields, larger produce, and significant savings.

In 2022, Naio Technologies introduced the Orio agriculture robot at Ag Expo 2022. Orio agriculture robot is a sustainable alternative to the usage of herbicides that improves working conditions, improve soils and collects data for smart farming

Some of the major players operating in the agricultural robot market are:

Clearpath Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Deere & Company. (U.S.)

AgJunction (Canada)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Abundant Robots (U.S.)

Grownetics, Inc. (U.S.)

Auroras s.r.l. (Italy)

GAMAYA (Switzerland)

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Japan)

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Harvest Automation (U.S.)

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC.(U.S.)

Opportunities

Increasing integration of AI technology in agricultural robots

The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in agricultural robots will likely create lucrative market growth opportunities. For instance, Future Acres introduced its first robot, Carry, in 2021 with plans to tackle grape picking. Carry relies on artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transport hand-picked crops. Also, this will help to reduce the challenges of labor shortages. Thus, increasing the integration of AI technology in agricultural robots boosts the market growth.

Growing government initiatives for automated technologies

Governments all over the globe are undertaking initiatives and offering subsidies to increase awareness about automated technologies among farmers. For instance, the European Union launched projects, such as Robs4Crops, for smart implements of fully autonomous farming systems in 2021. Robs4Crops is assisting farmers in filling the labor shortage, positively changing the farming landscape. This is likely to create ample opportunities for the market and improve the scope of the agricultural robots market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Robot Industry Research

Type

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Farming Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

Farm Produce

Fruits and Vegetables

Leafy Vegetables

Pumpkin

Lettuce

Cabbage

Others

Fruit Vegetables

Tomato

Cucumber

Okra

Others

Seed Vegetables

Egusi Melon

Ito Melon

Others

Root Vegetables

Irish Potato

Carrot

Radish

Others

Field Crops

Livestock

Others

Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy and Livestock Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Monitoring

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing awareness among farmers regarding smart agriculture

Growing awareness among farmers regarding smart agriculture will likely propel market growth. Smart agriculture refers to using technologies such as robots, sensors, and location systems on a farm. Progressively increasing awareness among farmers regarding smart agriculture is increasing the adoption of agricultural robots. Utilizing agricultural robots in smart agriculture improves food production and enhances the quality of food. As a result of all these factors, boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for milking robots widens the market scope

Increasing demand for milking robots in the agriculture sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the agricultural robot market. Milking robots are also called voluntary and automatic milking systems devoted to extracting milk from animals. This product would help in reducing workforce costs and increasing the milk yield. The milking procedure with the help of these machines normally takes about 7 minutes, and thus, farmers can save more time to focus on overall herd health. This is enhancing the market growth.

Agricultural Robot Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the agricultural robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the agricultural robot market owing to the high adaptability among consumers to the new technology in this region. Moreover, the growing use of farm mechanization in the agriculture industry will further increase the market growth in this region

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the agricultural robot market from 2023 to 2030 because of increasing government initiatives for adopting modern techniques in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, favorable regulations regarding the environment, animal health, and environmental conditions will further increase this region's market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Agricultural Robot Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Type Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Offering Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Farming Environment Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Farm Produce Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Application Global Agricultural Robot Market, By Region Global Agricultural Robot Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

