VSP investigates suspicious death in Brattleboro

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (Thursday, March 30, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in Brattleboro that occurred Thursday night, March 30, 2023.

The investigation began following a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. reporting the sound of gunfire at a residence on Birge Street in Brattleboro. Responding officers from the Brattleboro Police Department located an adult man dead inside an apartment at the location of the call. Brattleboro police requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and the Brattleboro Police Department. The Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit will respond on Friday morning.

Following processing of the crime scene by investigators, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

