Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Cohen

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen this evening and reaffirmed the importance of the enduring U.S. – Israel bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed shared challenges including Iran, as well as efforts to advance mutual interests, such as Israel’s further regional integration. The Secretary reiterated the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution, welcomed recent efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians through meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh, and emphasized the importance of refraining from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions.

